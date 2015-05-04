(Adds details, shares)
May 4 Patterson Cos Inc said it would
buy privately held Animal Health International Inc for $1.1
billion to expand in the fast-growing veterinary products
market.
Animal Health makes feed and health products for pets and
farm animals, and generated sales of $1.5 billion in the 12
months ended March 2015.
Patterson also said it was looking to sell its medical
rehabilitation business. Reuters reported last month that
Patterson had hired Bank of America Corp to assist with the
sale.
A sale of the rehabilitation business could fetch between
$500 million and $600 million, people familiar with the matter
had said.
The $22-billion industry for animal medicines and vaccines
is expected to grow 5.7 percent per year from 2011 to 2016,
according to a report by Technology Acceleration Partners, a
private capital development firm targeting animal health, food
and agriculture ventures.
Patterson, which makes dental products, veterinary supplies
and rehabilitation medical supplies for hospitals and long-term
care facilities, said the Animal Health deal would more than
double the size of its veterinary business.
Patterson said it planned to use proceeds from the potential
sale of its medical rehabilitation business to reduce the debt
incurred to fund the Animal Health deal.
The company said it expects the Animal Health deal and the
sale of then medical rehabilitation business to be neutral to
its 2016 profit.
BofA Merrill Lynch was Patterson's adviser and Piper Jaffray
advised Animal Health International.
Patterson's shares were unchanged in premarket trading after
closing at $47.08 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)