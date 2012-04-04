LOS ANGELES, April 4 Animal Planet is diving
deep to bring a variety of TV shows for their upcoming summer
season, focusing on the underwater animal kingdom.
The network said it will debut new show "Fish America,"
which follows professional wrestler Showtime Eric Young on a
road trip across the U.S. exploring extreme, unusual and
dangerous fishing techniques.
The new show will be joined by a summer miniseries spinoff
from Animal Planet's popular hit show "Hillbilly Handfishin,'"
which follows 'noodlers,' fisherman capturing catfish with bare
hands.
The two programs will be scheduled alongside Animal Planet's
popular shows -- "River Monsters," where extreme angler Jeremy
Wade tracks down big fish from local folklore, "Whale Wars,"
following a conservation campaign to stop whale hunting in the
oceans, and "Tanked," a reality show following an aquarium
manufacturing company.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)