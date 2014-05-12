May 12 Anite Plc
* Board confirms that it continues to investigate a
potential disposal
* There is no certainty that this process will result in a
transaction, nor can there be any certainty of value of any such
transaction if it were to complete
* Further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.
* Group expects to report full year revenue and adjusted 1
operating profit in line with expectations
* Group net cash at 30 april 2014 stood at £6.0m (31 october
2013; net debt of £6.0m).
* Handset testing achieved revenue in second half broadly in
line with same period last year, as had been expected
* Network testing and travel continued to perform well
