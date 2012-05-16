* Sees FY rev to grow more than 30 pct

* Sees FY oper. profit to grow more than 60 pct

May 16 Software company Anite Plc raised its full-year profit guidance for the second time in less than two months, prompted by a strong trading performance in the final quarter of the year.

Anite, which provides reservation software to the leisure travel industry and testing systems for wireless firms, said it expects revenue to show growth of more than 30 percent in the year to April 30, 2012, and adjusted operating profit to grow more than 60 percent for the year.

"Trading for the Group in the final quarter of the year remained strong and, as a result, revenue and adjusted profit before tax are expected to be slightly higher than the top of the range of current market expectations," Anite said in a statement.

In March, the company predicted a figure "at least" at the top end of the range of market expectations.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn a pretax profit of 24.4 million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the company, which in March signed a multi-year deal with leisure travel company Thomas Cook Group UK Ltd , have risen 29 percent so far this year.