* Sees sustainable growth over the next few years - CEO

* H1 pretax profit 11 mln stg vs 6.5 mln stg a year ago

* Revenue rises 33 pct to 56.2 mln stg

By Purwa Raman

Dec 1 Anite Plc, which provides testing systems for wireless firms, expects sustainable revenue growth over the next few years as demand for smartphones soars, Chief Executive Christopher Humphrey said.

Rising demand for smartphones and tablets are fuelling growth for Anite's fourth-generation (4G) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) product, which the company launched in 2009.

LTE, which was designed primarily to carry data, rather than voice, and offers download speeds more than double that of 3G, represented 45 percent of the company's first-half handset testing revenue.

"For our handset business, we will be looking at double-digit growth, in the sort of mid-teens, over the medium term... For our networks business, probably high single digits... somewhere between 7 and 9 percent," Humphrey told Reuters.

The handset and network businesses put together accounted for 84 percent of the company's first-half revenue.

"Most operators have not even begun 4G network rollouts, and only a limited range of handsets have been approved for use on such networks as there are," Canaccord Genuity analyst Gareth Evans wrote in a note.

"There is clearly a significant untapped market for test software and hardware," Evans, who reiterated his "buy" rating on the stock, added.

Anite, which gets almost 90 percent of its revenue from outside UK, expects growth in its overseas business to continue.

"The growth will continue to be in North America and Asia because that is where the majority of research and development is done for handsets and chips," CEO Humphrey said.

Americas accounted for more than one-third of the company's revenue in the first half, while Asia accounted for a quarter of its turnover.

PROFIT SOARS

Anite posted a 69 percent jump in first-half profit on the strength of its handset business and said it was confident of significant growth for the year.

The company, which also provides reservation and e-commerce services for the leisure travel industry, said revenue from its handset testing business grew 68 percent to 34.7 million pounds ($54.6 million).

Pretax profit was 11 million pounds for the six months ended Oct. 31, compared with 6.5 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 33 percent to 56.2 million pounds.

Shares in the company, which on Sept. 15 said it had a strong start to the year, has gained 24 percent since then, compared with a fall of 5 percent in the FTSE Small Cap Index .

They rose almost a percent to 80.25 pence at 1005 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.