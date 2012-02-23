* Increased expectations on Q3 performance of handset testing business

* FY adj pretax profit to be at least in-line with market expectations

Feb 23 Anite Plc, a maker of testing systems for wireless firms, said a better-than-expected performance at its handset testing business in the third-quarter has increased its expectations for second-half results.

The company, which also provides reservation and e-commerce services for the leisure travel industry, said it anticipated that full-year adjusted pretax profit would be at least in-line with current market expectations.

"The handset testing business continued to provide the outperformance, with on-going strong demand for LTE and 2G/3G products," Anite said in a statement.

In December, the company said it expected sustainable revenue growth over the next few years as demand for smartphones increases.

Anite's shares were trading up 5.3 percent at 109 pence at 0803 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.