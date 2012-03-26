March 26 Anite Plc said it had signed a
multi-year contract with leisure travel company Thomas Cook
Group UK Ltd, sending the software firm's shares up
about 11 percent.
Anite, which provides reservation and e-commerce services to
the leisure travel industry, said its @com reservation system
would support Thomas Cook's UK mainstream unit.
Anite's travel division's order backlog on April 30 was
expected to be in excess of 85 million pounds ($134.84 million)
compared with 69.7 million pounds in Oct. 31, 2011, according to
the company.
Anite said it expected overall group profit for the
financial year to be in the top end of the range of market
expectations given the progress at its travel division.
Top end estimate for adjusted profit before tax is 26.1
million pounds, the company said.
Shares of the company, which also makes testing systems for
wireless firms, were up over 11 percent at 131.5 pence at 0920
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.