BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
June 17 Electronic measurement instruments maker Keysight Technologies Inc will buy Britain's Anite Plc , which tests handsets and telecom networks, in a cash deal valued at about 388 million pounds ($606.87 million).
The 126 pence per share offer is at a premium of 22.3 percent to Anite's Tuesday close, the companies said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
