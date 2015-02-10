Feb 10 Anite Plc, which tests handsets
and telecom networks, said trading in the third quarter ended
Jan. 31 was ahead of its expectations as positive trends from
the first half continued.
The company said trading in the traditionally "quiet
quarter" was helped in part by the integration of Xceed, the
U.S.-based wireless network data analytics software company it
acquired in October last year.
"We have entered the seasonally important final trading
quarter with a larger pipeline of sales opportunities than at
the same time last year and improved confidence in the outlook
for the year as a whole," Chief Executive Christopher Humphrey
said in a statement.
