Feb 10 Anite Plc, which tests handsets
and telecom networks, said trading in the third quarter ended
Jan. 31 was ahead of its expectations as positive trends from
the first half continued.
Shares in the company rose as much as 6.1 percent.
The company said trading in the traditionally "quiet
quarter" was helped in part by the integration of Xceed, the
U.S.-based wireless network data analytics software company it
acquired in October last year.
The update indicates continuing healthy order intake
momentum, with strong growth in Asia-Pacific, particularly
China, Jefferies analysts said in a note.
"The company is progressively returning to consistent growth
now that the disruption created by large-scale telecoms industry
consolidation is out of the way," Jefferies analysts said and
kept their "buy" rating on the stock.
"We have entered the seasonally important final trading
quarter with a larger pipeline of sales opportunities than at
the same time last year and improved confidence in the outlook
for the year as a whole," Chief Executive Christopher Humphrey
said in a statement.
Anite had said in July that it expected the financial year
ending April 30 to be a recovery period, expecting profitability
to rebound.
Jefferies analysts expect Anite's handset-testing unit to
grow 8.6 percent in the current financial year, with a network
testing organic growth forecast of 5.6 percent.
Analysts were expecting full-year pretax profit of 21.78
million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine smart estimates.
Anite's shares were up 5.5 percent at 86 pence at 0828 GMT
and were among the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
