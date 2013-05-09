Russian newspaper says received threat after reporting death in Syria
MOSCOW, May 31 A newspaper in Siberia said on Wednesday it was threatened with retribution after reporting the death in Syria of a Russian private military contractor.
May 9 Software company Anite Plc said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended April 30 would be at the top end of market forecasts, citing a stronger-than-expected 10 percent revenue growth in its handset testing business.
Analysts forecasts for the full-year adjusted pretax profit ranged from 32 million pounds to 34 million pounds ($49.8 million to $52.9 million), a company spokesman said.
Anite, which provides handset testing systems to wireless companies and reservation software to the travel industry, forecast full-year revenue slightly below market expectations but said margins were strong across its businesses in the fourth quarter.
Anite's shares were up 6 percent at 128.8 pence at 0711 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
MOSCOW, May 31 A newspaper in Siberia said on Wednesday it was threatened with retribution after reporting the death in Syria of a Russian private military contractor.
BEIRUT, May 30 Lebanon's interior ministry banned the new Wonder Woman film from cinemas on Wednesday because an Israeli actress plays the lead role, a ministry source and a security official said.