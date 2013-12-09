Dec 9 Software company Anite Plc reported a 64 percent drop in first-half profit, hurt by contract delays in its core handset-testing business.

The company, which provides handset-testing systems to wireless companies and reservation software to the travel industry, said it expected second-half revenue to improve on the first half with material improvement in handset testing.

Profit before tax fell to 5.1 million pounds ($8.3 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31 from 14.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue dropped 6 percent to 57.5 million pounds. Revenue from its handset-testing business, which accounted for about 55 percent of total revenue, dropped 21 percent.