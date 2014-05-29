May 29 Anite Plc, which tests handset
and telecom networks, said it sold its travel reservation
software business to the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking
Group Plc.
Anite, whose clients include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Vodafone Group Plc, sold its travel
division to LDC for 45 million pounds ($75 million) in cash.
The company said the deal was debt free and 1.7 million
pounds of the consideration will be held in escrow subject to
the resolution of certain commercial considerations.
The business accounted for about 15 percent of Anite's total
revenue of 132.5 million pounds in 2013.
($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds)
