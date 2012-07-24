July 24 Anixter International Inc, a
distributor of communication products, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by softness in the
data infrastructure market and cut backs in production by
several equipment manufacturers.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $44 million,
or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter, from $48.4 million,
or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
Sales for the quarter rose 1 percent to $1.57 billion.
Analysts on average were looking for second-quarter earnings
of $1.50 per share on sales of $1.61 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A stronger U.S. dollar and lower copper prices also
contributed to the slower revenue growth in the quarter, Chief
Executive Robert Eck said in a statement.