BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
(Corrects spelling of reviewed in headline)
Sept 15 ANN INC : * Responds to engine capital lp and red alder llc * Says "board of directors always welcome open communications with our
shareholders and value their input" * Says board has had the opportunity to review the presentation of engine
capital and red alder * Board continues in a very deliberate manner and on an informed basis to
consider and determine the courses of action" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46