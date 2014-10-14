Oct 14 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc
said it had entered into a non-disclosure agreement with private
equity firm Golden Gate Capital, a month after some hedge funds
pushed the company to sell itself.
Ann said on Tuesday that it had engaged in "a collaborative,
constructive dialogue" with Golden Gate after the investment
firm reported a 9.5 percent stake in the retailer on March 20.
Last month, hedge funds Red Alder LLC and Engine Capital
urged Ann to consider selling itself to a private equity firm or
another apparel company, stepping up pressure on the company to
improve its performance.
Ann's shares were up about 8 percent at $39.80 in after
market trading.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)