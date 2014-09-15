(Adds Ann Inc's comment, shares)

Sept 15 Hedge funds Red Alder LLC and Engine Capital again urged Ann Inc to consider a sale to a private equity firm or another apparel company, stepping up pressure on the women's retailer to improve its performance.

A sale to retailers like Chico's FAS Inc, Ascena Retail Group, J.Crew or Fast Retailing Co Ltd, could fetch a price between $60 to $65 per share for the Ann Taylor parent, the hedge funds said in an investor presentation on Monday.

A sale to a private equity firm like Golden Gate Partners, Sycamore Partners or Apax Partners, would likely take place between $50 to $55 per share, the funds said.

Red Alder and Engine Capital, which together own more than 1 percent of Ann stock, said they have spoken to a number of shareholders and "not a single shareholder disagrees with our strong recommendation that Ann immediately conduct a strategic alternatives review. The consensus is that the status quo is not sustainable and that exploring a sale makes sense."

Ann has hired investment bank JPMorgan to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale, Reuters reported earlier.

The hedge funds urged the Ann board of directors to acknowledge that they were looking at alternatives and to form a special committee headed by board member Daniel Yih.

Ann said its board had reviewed the presentation.

"While the board appreciates the input of Engine Capital and Red Alder, none of the analyses contained in their presentation is new to the board," Ann said in a statement.

Earlier this year, private equity firm Golden Gate Capital took a 9.5 percent stake in Ann, saying the stock was undervalued.

In the second quarter, Ann reported earnings of 70 cents per share, down from 76 cents in the same quarter a year earlier. The company also cut its annual sales outlook.

Ann's margins have been hurt by increased in-store promotions across the retail industry, the company said on its earnings call.

Ann operates 1,040 Ann Taylor, Ann Taylor Factory, Loft and Loft Outlet stores in 47 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

The company's shares were largely unchanged at $40.86 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen 12 percent this year. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)