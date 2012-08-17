* Second-quarter profit $0.63 vs est $0.51
* Second-quarter sales $594.9 mln vs est $585.6 mln
* Raises full-year sales view to $2.39 bln
* To open more Ann Taylor, LOFT stores in Canada this year
* Shares up 20 pct
Aug 17 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc,
the parent of Ann Taylor and LOFT stores, topped profit
expectations for the eighth quarter in a row, as sales boomed
for its affordable and bright-colored clothes.
Shares jumped 20 percent to their highest in nearly five
years as the company edged up its sales forecast for the year.
New York-based Ann, has reduced promotions at both its
brands and is offering products at lower starting prices to spur
full-price sales.
The company and its peer Chico's FAS Inc, whose
chains cater to women over the age of 30, have been revamping
their assortments to drive traffic and take a bigger slice out
of their shoppers' budgets.
Piper Jaffray analyst Neely Tamminga noted that improved
fall and holiday assortments as well as better inventory
management would result in earnings growth at Ann.
Tamminga raised her rating on the company to "overweight"
from "underweight" with a price target of $37.
Ann shares were trading up $5.51 at $33.65 in early trading
on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company has been turning around its Ann Taylor brand,
earlier known for its office wear, by adding colorful designs,
opening chic 'concept' stores and roping in actress Kate Hudson
to endorse its collections.
While the Ann Taylor brand targets an older clientele, LOFT
offers casual clothes for younger shoppers.
UPBEAT FORECAST
The company expects full-year sales of $2.39 billion, up
from the $2.38 billion it forecast earlier. Analysts were
looking for revenue of $2.37 billion.
For the third quarter, the company forecast sales of $600
million, compared with analysts' estimate of $605.7 million.
The company in May revealed plans to open two of its Ann
Taylor stores in Toronto in the fall of 2012.
On a post-earnings conference call, Ann said it expects to
open more stores for both its brands in Canada in October and
November.
Fewer promotions in the fourth quarter helped increase gross
margins to 55.9 percent from 55.0 percent a year earlier.
Profit rose to $30.7 million, or 63 cents per share, from
$24.8 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 7 percent to $594.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per
share, on revenue of $585.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.