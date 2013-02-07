Feb 7 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc
estimated fourth-quarter sales below analysts' expectations as a
new line of brightly colored clothes failed to attract customers
at its LOFT brand, which caters to younger women.
The parent of the Ann Taylor brand said fourth-quarter
revenue was likely to be about $608 million, below its forecast
of $625 million.
Analysts on average were looking for revenue of $624.32
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total comparable sales at LOFT fell about 2 percent from a
year earlier in the quarter ended January, the company said.
The retailer is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings
on March 8.