Feb 7 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc estimated fourth-quarter sales below analysts' expectations as a new line of brightly colored clothes failed to attract customers at its LOFT brand, which caters to younger women.

The parent of the Ann Taylor brand said fourth-quarter revenue was likely to be about $608 million, below its forecast of $625 million.

Analysts on average were looking for revenue of $624.32 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total comparable sales at LOFT fell about 2 percent from a year earlier in the quarter ended January, the company said.

The retailer is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on March 8.