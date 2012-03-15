* Novel "All That I Am" has earned wide acclaim
* Anna Funder used fiction to fill in details of life
* Historical figures include Ernst Toller, Dora Fabian
By Andrea Burzynski
NEW YORK, March 15 As a former human
rights lawyer and the author of non-fiction bestseller
"Stasiland" about life in communist East Germany, Australian
author Anna Funder knows a thing or two about digging deep to
uncover the facts of history's fascinating stories.
Yet she decided to make her second book, "All That I Am," a
novel when even her most meticulous historical research couldn't
fill an important gap in the story of four friends forced to
flee Germany when Hitler rose to power. She needed to know
exactly what the characters in question thought and felt.
Based on the real people and events, "All That I Am" follows
a quartet of German intellectuals as they live, love, and try to
save their country and the rest of Europe from totalitarianism -
first in Germany and then from exile in London - during the days
of the Weimar Republic.
"All That I Am" shot to the top of the Australian bestseller
lists after its release there last September and won the
Independent Bookseller's Award for Best Debut Fiction as well as
the Indie Book of the Year award for 2012.
Released in the U.S. in February, the book was called
"imaginative, compassionate and convincing" by the Wall Street
Journal, and the New York Times said that Funder wrote it "with
grace and conviction about the intrusion of the political on the
domestic and the thrill of falling in love over a cause."
Though Funder, 45, incorporated many true details of the
lives of historical figures she molded into her characters, she
felt that parts of their lives that couldn't be verified through
research were necessary to make the story complete.
"If you write a novel, the first thing you have to do is
create a believable world so that the reader can join you in
that world," she told Reuters. "It was important to be able to
make a believable world of an unbelievable reality."
HISTORICAL FIGURES
Drawing on history, research and her background as a human
rights attorney, Funder tried to construct a story with as many
realistic details as she could.
"I looked really, really closely at every bit of evidence I
could find, and I eventually did a kind of cold case
reconstruction," she said.
Funder's book is narrated alternately by cantankerous
retiree Ruth Becker as she recalls her days in London and
political playwright Ernst Toller as he dictates his memoirs
from a hotel in New York.
Becker is married to charismatic journalist Hans Wesemann,
and Toller and activist Dora Fabian carry on a tumultuous love
affair as they work to alert Europe to Nazi danger.
Funder constructed the inner lives of Toller, Fabian and
Wesemann, who are all real-life historical figures, but the
character Becker and her experiences are based on a friend of
the author.
As Hitler rises and the world becomes more dangerous for the
characters even beyond the borders of Germany, some resist the
regime in the face of great personal risk, and one forces the
others to cope with deep betrayal.
"You get this spectrum of behavior - how far will someone
let themselves be pushed before they say 'I can't do this
anymore'?" Funder said. "That is an incredible thing about human
beings - a lot of people are that brave," Funder said.
But like many aspects of her book, her views on human
courage are not black and white.
"I think it would be too easy to say that there are brave
people who do these brave things," she said. "When I was writing
'All That I Am', I know that I was writing about courage. But in
order to write about courage I was writing about fear."
(Editing By Christine Kearney and Bob Tourtellotte)