NEW YORK Oct 21 Annaly Capital Management Inc
co-founder and co-chief executive Michael Farrell, who
underwent cancer treatment earlier this year, has passed away,
the New York-listed mortgage real estate investment trust said
in a statement on Sunday.
The cause of Farrell's death was not disclosed in the
statement. On Oct. 10, the firm said it had appointed Annaly
co-founder Wellington Denahan-Norris, 48, as co-CEO to allow
Farrell, 61, to focus on his cancer treatment.
"He was a fantastic leader and friend and will be greatly
missed. Our hearts go out to his family and all those who were
fortunate enough to know him," Annaly said in the statement on
Sunday.
Before co-founding Annaly in 1996, Farrell was managing
director in the fixed income department of Wertheim Schroder &
Co Inc. He started his career in 1971 at E.F. Hutton and Co, a
stock brokerage, and went on to work at Merrill Lynch, Morgan
Stanley and L.F. Rothschild Mortgage Capital Inc.
Annaly announced in January that Farrell was undergoing
chemotherapy and said in May that his cancer was in remission
and that his treatment was complete. But he had to undergo
additional treatment since August.
Annaly manages a portfolio mostly U.S. government agency
mortgage-backed securities. Since its initial public offering in
1997, Annaly says it has paid out over $8 billion in dividends
to its shareholders.