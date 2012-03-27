(Recasts lead, adds quotes, details)
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, March 27 International envoy Kofi Annan
said on Tuesday that Syria had accepted a U.N. peace proposal
calling for a ceasefire but efforts had to be deployed to
implement it.
On a two-day visit to Beijing, Annan told Chinese Premier
Wen Jiabao that he faced a long and difficult task in his
mission to end fighting in Syria, but global cooperation with
China and other countries was the only way to do it.
"I indicated that I had received a response from the Syrian
government and will be making it public today, which is
positive, and we hope to work with them to translate it into
action," Annan told reporters in Beijing after meeting Wen.
"I have a six-point plan which the Security Council has
endorsed, dealing with issues of political discussions,
withdrawal of heavy weapons and troops from population centres,
humanitarian assistance being allowed in unimpeded, release of
prisoners, freedom of movement and access to journalists to go
in and out," he said. "So we will need to see how we move ahead
and implement this agreement that they have accepted."
Meanwhile, Syrian troops advanced into north Lebanon,
destroying farm buildings and clashing with Syrian rebels who
had taken refuge there, residents said.
Annan called for Beijing's support and advice, according to
a pool report.
"And I know you've already been helpful but this is going to
be a long difficult task and I am sure that together we can make
a difference," Annan told Wen.
Annan's trip to China followed a similar one in Russia,
where he asked Moscow to back his mission to end fighting in
Syria.
Russia and China have shielded Assad from U.N. Security
Council condemnation by vetoing two Western-backed resolutions
over the bloodshed, but approved a Security Council statement
this week endorsing Annan's mission.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Michael Martina,;
Editing by Ken Wills and Ron Popeski)