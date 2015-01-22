(Updates to add Amazon confirmation of deal)
SAN FRANCISCO/JERUSALEM Jan 22 U.S. tech giant
Amazon confirmed on Thursday that it has agreed to buy
Israeli chipmaker Annapurna Labs for its cloud computing unit,
Amazon Web Services.
An AWS spokeswoman declined to discuss the terms of the
deal, but financial newspaper Calcalist reported earlier on
Thursday that Amazon would pay up to $370 million.
Annapurna Labs is owned by businessman Avigdor Willenz with
other investors including British chip designer ARM and
venture capital firm Walden International, the newspaper said.
The Israeli paper added that the proposal includes an
agreement by Amazon to open a research and development center in
Israel. The Israeli start-up, which Calcalist said has raised
several tens of millions of dollars in private funding, was not
reachable for comment.
