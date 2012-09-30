Actress Anne Hathaway and her fiance Adam Shulman pose on the red carpet as they arrive at a gala dinner for the 2011 Kennedy Center Honorees at the U.S. State Department in Washington December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/Files

Actress Anne Hathaway married fiance Adam Shulman at a wedding on the scenic coast of Big Sur, California, celebrity media reports said on Sunday.

Hathaway, 29, known for roles in "The Devil Wears Prada," "The Princess Diaries" and "The Dark Knight Rises," married jewelry designer Shulman at a private estate on the rugged Pacific Ocean coastline south of San Francisco, according to reports in People and Us magazines which included pictures of Hathaway in a white gown with veil and train.

The couple became engaged last November and married on Saturday night before more than 100 invited guests, with Hathaway wearing a custom Valentino gown, People said. It was the first marriage for each.

"They were posing for pictures after the wedding and seemed giddy and on an adrenaline high," Us quoted a witness to the wedding as saying.

Hathaway was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Rachel Getting Married" and will next be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of "Les Miserables."

