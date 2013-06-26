AMSTERDAM, June 26 An archive of documents
related to Anne Frank and her family must be returned to a
foundation in Switzerland, an Amsterdam court ruled on
Wednesday, settling a dispute between two institutions with a
claim on her name.
The legal battle between Anne Frank House, the Amsterdam
museum dedicated to her memory, and Anne Frank Fonds, the
Basel-based foundation set up by her father Otto, centred on
where the thousands of photographs, letters and other documents
should be kept and displayed.
Those documents did not include the posthumously published
diary Anne Frank wrote about her time in hiding from the Nazis
during World War Two, which sold millions of copies around the
world and turned the Jewish girl into a symbol of the Holocaust.
The Amsterdam court ordered the return of the documents from
Anne Frank House, which described the legal dispute as "deeply
regrettable", to Anne Frank Fonds by January 2014.
"The Anne Frank Fonds is the owner of these items and had
given them on long-term loan ... for the sake of having a
commonly managed archive," the court said, adding that a
breakdown of trust between the two institutions, "gave the fund
a strong reason to cancel the lending agreement".
The archives at Anne Frank House in Amsterdam contain
photos, letters and documents from the Frank family and from the
Frank-Elias family of Anne's cousin, Buddy Elias.
Buddy Elias is president of Anne Frank Fonds. The decision
to lend the Frank-Elias archive to Anne Frank House from the
foundation in 2007 was made jointly so that the museum could
make a full inventory of all documents related to Anne's life.
But the foundation later decided it wanted its archive back
so that some of the documents could be shown at the Jewish
Museum in Frankfurt in a broader historical context.
"We have got entirely what we asked for, Yves Kugelmann, a
spokesman for the foundation, said of the court ruling.
"We had not expected anything else: if you lend something
you expect to get it back."
Anne Frank House used several of the contested documents in
its exhibitions.
The Franks, originally from Germany, moved to Amsterdam
before World War Two. When Germany invaded the Netherlands, they
went into hiding in a secret annex behind the Prinsengracht
canal house where Anne's father had his office.
For two years, Anne, her sister Margot, mother Edith, father
Otto and four other Jews lived in the annex, whose entrance was
hidden behind a sliding bookcase. They were looked after by
Otto's trusted employees, but were eventually betrayed and sent
to concentration camps. Only Otto survived.
The house is now one of Amsterdam's most popular tourist
attractions.
"Anne Frank House finds it deeply regrettable that the two
organisations stood in opposition to each other in court," said
Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank House, in a
statement.
"We hope that with this court ruling we can now put this
period behind us."
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Alistair Lyon)