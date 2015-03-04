March 4 Private equity firms Bain Capital LLC
and Golden Gate Capital Corp are competing to acquire Ann Inc
, the struggling U.S. women's retailer and owner of the
Ann Taylor brand, according to people familiar with the matter.
The negotiations with the buyout firms make Ann, which has a
market capitalization of $1.6 billion, the latest retailer to
seek a leveraged buyout in response to declining earnings. A
deal is highly uncertain, however, because banks are reluctant
to provide as much debt as buyout firms want amid economic
concerns over these retailers, as well as regulatory
constraints.
The exact status of the talks between the private equity
firms and Ann could not be learned. It is possible that other
buyout firms could emerge as buyers for the company, the people
said this week.
The sources requested anonymity because the talks are
confidential. Ann, Golden Gate and Bain declined to comment.
Like other women's specialty retailers, Ann has been hit
hard in recent quarters by increased competition, heavy in-store
promotions and a pullback in consumer spending.
Taking retailers private has become increasingly difficult
within the last year, as many of these companies cope with low
traffic and declining sales. Guidance on leveraged lending from
U.S. regulators has made financing even more difficult.
Private equity firm Sycamore Partners abandoned an attempt
to acquire women's retailer Express Inc earlier this
year because it could not get deal financing on acceptable
terms.
Sycamore is also struggling to finance a buyout of Chicos
FAS Inc for similar reasons, Reuters previously
reported.
Ann is also facing pressure from two shareholders, hedge
funds Engine Capital LP and Red Alder LLC, to consider selling
itself to a private equity firm or a large international
retailer.
Best known for its women's suits and officewear, Ann hired
investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co last summer to
explore strategic alternatives, Reuters has previously reported.
Last year, Golden Gate took a 9.5 percent stake in Ann,
saying the stock was undervalued. Ann later said it had entered
into a confidentiality agreement with Golden Gate.
Ann operates 1,050 Ann Taylor, Ann Taylor Factory, Loft and
Loft Outlet stores in 47 states; Washington D.C.; Puerto Rico
and Canada.
In the three months to Nov. 1, Ann reported profit of $30
million, down from $41 million a year earlier. Excluding
one-time items, Ann reported profit of $33 million.
