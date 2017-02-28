INTRALOT Inc, a subsidiary of INTRALOT Group in the United States, announces the signing of the contract with the Idaho Lottery, after an open and highly competitive bidding process which was completed in December 2016 to provide Lottery Gaming System services for the Idaho Lottery. The contract is for a ten year period starting October 1, 2017, through September 30, 2027, with an option to extend for up to a maximum of two additional five-year terms. INTRALOT has been supplying the Idaho Lottery with Gaming systems services since 2007. The contract value for the initial term is estimated at USD 60m and provides for a secure central gaming system capable of delivering, managing, and accounting for all current in-state and multi-state Draw Games, inventory control and logistics for the full complement of Scratch Games, and other related services. Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said: “We are very pleased to initiate a new era of cooperation with INTRALOT following a competitive selection process. Our aim is to work together with our partner to further modernize the Idaho Lottery and improve our ability to serve our players and our beneficiaries, Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund.” Mr. Nikos Nikolakopoulos, Interim CEO of INTRALOT Inc. and INTRALOT Group COO, stated: “We are really honoured to seal today the agreement with Idaho Lottery, allowing us to continue to provide to one of our most valuable customers our leading gaming solutions. I would like to personally thank the Idaho Lottery Management Team for their trust. Our experienced US team will closely cooperate with the Lottery team in the new period to help the Lottery meet its goals for responsible growth and stronger returns for good causes.”