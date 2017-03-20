Eurobank Ergasias S.A. and National Bank of Greece S.A. in their
capacity as Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners of the Public
Offer for the Issue of a Common Bond Loan and the admission of
the bonds of ORGANIZATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
(hereinafter the “Company”) for trading in the category of Fixed
Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens
Exchange, following the completion of the Public Offer on
17.03.2017, announce, in accordance with article 8 par.1 of Law
3401/2005, as in force, and article 3 par. 5 of Decision
19/776/13.02.2017 of the Board of Directors of the Capital
Markets Commission, that 200,000 common, bearer bonds of the
Company with a nominal value of €1,000 each (the Bonds) have
been allocated and as a result capital of an amount of
€200,000,000 has been raised.
The total demand across the yield range from investors that
participated in the Public Offer was €421m.
The final yield has been set at 3.50%, the Bonds interest
rate at 3.50% and the offer price of the Bonds at € 1,000 each,
namely 100% of the nominal value.