Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
AMSTERDAM, April 15 Annova LNG, a new small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the United States, aims to sign binding sales deals with consumers this year and reach a final investment decision in 2017, industry sources said.
The Exelon-backed 2 million tonnes per annum Gulf Coast export plant is a relative newcomer to the increasingly crowded U.S. LNG scene, with 30 proposed projects vying for a chance to export.
The project has signed non-binding Heads of Agreement supply deals with European buyers, one of the sources said.
Those deals are due to be converted into binding sales and purchase agreements by year-end, another said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.