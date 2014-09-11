LONDON, Sept 11 British insurers sold 37.5 percent fewer annuities in the three months to June than a quarter earlier, the Association of British Insurers said on Thursday, as small savers chose cash over insurance policies following changes announced in the budget.

UK finance minister said in March that British savers will get more access to their pension pots and allowed them to put away more money tax-free, in what was the biggest shake up in pensions in nearly a century.

During the June quarter, the value of annuities sold fell to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.92 billion) from 2.5 billion pounds, the trade body said. ($1 = 0.6158 British Pounds)

www.abi.org.uk/~/media/Files/Documents/Publications/Public/2014/Pensions/ABI%20statistics%20Q2%202014%20The%20UK%20retirement%20income%20market%20post%20Budget.pdf (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Laura Noonan)