BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Anoto Group Ab
* Says gets order from Geeks Network
* Says received an order for a minimum of 1000 digital pens and accompanying software.
* Says order will be delivered in full before June 30th, 2015. The first shipment has been made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Sennero)
April 21 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Japanese government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), will submit a joint offer for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.