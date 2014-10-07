BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 Anoto Group AB :
* Says extraordinary general meeting approves rights issue
* Says board of directors at EGM decided to implement a rights issue of a maximum of 272,012,120 shares
* Says at full subscription, rights issue will raise approximately 68.0 million Swedish crowns before issue costs
* Says subscription price has been fixed at 0.25 Swedish crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi