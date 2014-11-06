Nov 6 Anoto Group AB

* T-Systems enhances signature capture solutions for Telekom shop mbH in Germany with Anoto Live Pen 2

* Says T-Systems has signed a contract to migrate Group's 800 Telekom Shops to Anoto's recently released Live Pen 2 and Anoto Live software solutions