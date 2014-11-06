BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 Anoto Group AB
* T-Systems enhances signature capture solutions for Telekom shop mbH in Germany with Anoto Live Pen 2
* Says T-Systems has signed a contract to migrate Group's 800 Telekom Shops to Anoto's recently released Live Pen 2 and Anoto Live software solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west