BRIEF-Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 mln
* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Dec 10 Anoto Group AB :
* Proposes resolution on authorisation for board of directors to resolve to issue shares and/or convertible bonds
* Says amount to be raised through issue of shares and/or convertible bonds, shall not exceed $4,000,000 in total or equivalent amount in Swedish crowns on issue date
* Says proposal is one of the items on agenda of extraordinary general meeting to take place on Jan. 2, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Trakopolis announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results