Dec 10 Anoto Group AB :

* Proposes resolution on authorisation for board of directors to resolve to issue shares and/or convertible bonds

* Says amount to be raised through issue of shares and/or convertible bonds, shall not exceed $4,000,000 in total or equivalent amount in Swedish crowns on issue date

* Says proposal is one of the items on agenda of extraordinary general meeting to take place on Jan. 2, 2015