Sept 4 Anoto : * Says terminates the negotiations to sell its Business Solutions business and implements a rights issue of SEK 68 million in which SEK 61.25 million is secured through a guarantee consortium at a price of 0.25 sek per share * Says will consolidate all digital paper based Business solutions business into a separate business unit, Anoto Enterprise Solutions * Says subscription period runs from October 27 until November 10, 2014. * Says 5 existing shares entitle to subscription to 3 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.25 per share * Says negotiations to sell Business Solutions business were terminated as they have not materialized in a satisfactory agreement