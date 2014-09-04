Sept 4 Anoto :
* Says terminates the negotiations to sell its Business
Solutions business and implements a rights issue of SEK 68
million in which SEK 61.25 million is secured through a
guarantee consortium at a price of 0.25 sek per share
* Says will consolidate all digital paper based Business
solutions business into a separate business unit, Anoto
Enterprise Solutions
* Says subscription period runs from October 27 until November
10, 2014.
* Says 5 existing shares entitle to subscription to 3 new
shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.25 per share
* Says negotiations to sell Business Solutions business were
terminated as they have not materialized in a satisfactory
agreement
