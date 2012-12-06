Sitar player Anoushka Shankar plays the sitar as she performs at the Vienna State Opera House in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Vienna 2005, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/Files

MUMBAI Sitarist and composer Ravi Shankar and his daughter Anoushka are pitted against each other at the 2013 Grammys with both nominated in the world music album category.

Shankar, 92, a musical icon with legendary appearances at the 1967 Monterey Pop festival and Woodstock, has been nominated for "The Living Room Sessions Part 1".

The three-time Grammy winner has competition at home with Anoushka, 31, making the cut for her album "Traveller", which explores the shared Gypsy roots of Indian music and Spanish flamenco.

Amadou & Mariam, Daniel Ho and Hugh Masekela have also landed nods in the same category at the 55th Grammy Awards. The list of nominees was announced in Nashville on Wednesday.

Anoushka has been nominated twice before at music's biggest awards. Her half-sister Norah Jones is also a singer and has won nine Grammys.

The winners of the Grammy Awards will be announced on February 10 in Los Angeles.

