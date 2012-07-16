MILAN, July 16 Italian rail technology group
Ansaldo STS SpA agreed to provide patented technology
to a Chinese and Taiwanese venture as it seeks business in the
fast-growing Chinese tramway market.
Ansaldo said on Monday it had agreed to licence technology
for catenary-free power supply - which feeds power to a tram
without using cables, thus eliminating traffic barriers - to a
venture of China's CNR Dalian and Taiwan's General Resources Co.
"China's tramway market is expected to grow strongly on the
back of increasing demand for transport and the considerable
investments planned by the Chinese government," the Italian
company said in a statement.
Shares in Ansaldo STS, which parent company Finmeccanica SpA
could sell as part of a restructuring plan, rose after
the deal was announced. By 0900 GMT, the stock was up 2.2
percent at 5.53 euros, while the Italian blue chip index
was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)