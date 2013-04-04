(Corrects spelling of Morocco in headline)

MILAN, April 4 Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS and GDF Suez's unit Cofely Ineo won a contract worth 120 million euros related to the new high speed railway in Morocco.

The contract calls for Ansalso STS to cover all of the phases of the signalling implementation from design to integration and commissioning, the Italian company said on Thursday in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)