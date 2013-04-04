UPDATE 1-CBS move to own shows like 'MacGyver' pays off in overseas sales
NEW YORK, May 31 Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
(Corrects spelling of Morocco in headline)
MILAN, April 4 Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS and GDF Suez's unit Cofely Ineo won a contract worth 120 million euros related to the new high speed railway in Morocco.
The contract calls for Ansalso STS to cover all of the phases of the signalling implementation from design to integration and commissioning, the Italian company said on Thursday in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
NEW YORK, May 31 Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
* Will not proceed with proposed acquisition of pricemaker ltd nd through staged transfer of 15.5m shares at $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: