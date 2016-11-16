MILAN Nov 16 Hitachi has welcomed a
decision by an Italian court to refer a dispute with market
watchdog Consob over collusion allegations in its takeover bid
for rail signaling company Ansaldo STS to the European
Court of Justice.
"We have consistently maintained that we were scrupulous in
observing due process and in offering the correct price,"
Hitachi said in a statement on Wednesday.
In January, the Japanese conglomerate launched a 9.5 euro
per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS
minorities after previously buying a 40 percent stake in the
company at the same price from defence group Finmeccanica
.
The bid triggered a court battle with a series of investment
funds that claimed the price was too low.
In February, Consob forced Hitachi to raise its bid to 9.899
euros per share, claiming the Japanese group had colluded with
Finmeccanica in the acquisition of the 40 percent stake in
Ansaldo STS - a deal that also included unprofitable train-maker
AnsaldoBreda.
The European Court of Justice will now be asked to rule on
whether the concept of collusion in Consob regulations and
Italian law - in reference to setting takeover prices - conforms
to European legislation, Hitachi said.
"Hitachi is now confident that the European Court of Justice
will find (its) behaviour during all phases of the transaction
was always fair, correct, and in full compliance with laws and
regulations."
Hitachi currently holds just over 50 percent of Ansaldo STS
while investor Peter Singer, who owns U.S. investment fund
Elliott, holds just under 22 percent.
