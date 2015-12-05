MILAN Dec 5 Italy's market regulator Consob has
given the green light to the mandatory tender offer on rail
signalling firm Ansaldo STS by Japan's Hitachi
at 9.5 euros per share, Hitachi said in a statement on Saturday.
Consob has been looking into the matter after activist
investor Amber Capital asked the watchdog to decide whether
Hitachi should raise its bid for Ansaldo STS.
The regulator's chief Giuseppe Vegas said on Friday that
even with the green light, Consob would reserve the right to
make additional requests regarding the bid price before the
mandatory offer ends.
The offer will run from Jan. 4 to Feb. 5, Hitachi said on
Saturday. Ansaldo STS shares closed on Friday at 9.765 euros.
Hitachi had to launch the mandatory takeover offer following
its purchase of a 40-percent stake in Ansaldo STS from Italian
state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica earlier
this year.
