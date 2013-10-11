MILAN Oct 11 The Italian government is working
on a plan to create a holding company that buys significant
minority stakes in Finmeccanica units Ansaldo Energia,
Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS, a trade union official
said in a statement on Friday.
Fim Cisl national secretary Marco Bentivogli said the
Ansaldo holding would seek international partners to take a
majority stake, building on talks already started with Korean
group Doosan for power engineering company Ansaldo
Energia and with General Electric for the other two rail
transport Ansaldo companies.
Italian state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano has
already agreed to buy Ansaldo Energia from Finmeccanica and U.S.
fund First Reserve and is in talks to sell 51 percent to Doosan.