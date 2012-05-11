ROME May 11 A small Italian anarchist group has claimed responsibility for an attack this week on a senior executive of nuclear engineering group Ansaldo Nucleare, the Corriere della Sera daily said on Friday.

The newspaper said it had received a letter from a group calling itself the Olga Nucleus Informal Anarchist Federation International Revolutionary Front, saying it had carried out the attack to punish "one of the many sorcerers of the atomic industry."

Ansaldo Nucleare Chief Executive Roberto Adinolfi, 53, was shot in the leg by two masked gunmen in Genoa on Monday, triggering fears of a revival of the violent far-left Red Brigades movement of the 1970s and 1980s.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)