UPDATE 1-Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018
May 11 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018.
MILAN, March 6 Japan's Hitachi will pay Finmeccanica 9.5 euros for each share in the Italian firm's rail business Ansaldo STS after a dividend distribution adjustment to a previously agreed deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
Last month, Finmeccanica agreed to sell its rail business to Hitachi as the Italian aerospace and defence group seeks to cut debt and focus on its core business.
The companies agreed at the time that Hitachi would pay 9.65 euros for each Ansaldo STS share, but that figure will be adjusted after the board of Ansaldo proposed paying out a dividend on 2014 earnings of 0.15 euros a share. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Delivery schedule for co's first A350-900 aircraft on track