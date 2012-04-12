(Updates with confirmation)

TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nidec Corp, a leading maker of micro motors used in electronic devices, said on Thursday it will buy Italian industrial motor maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industrial SpA.

The Japanese company will acquire a 100 percent stake in Ansaldo from Netherlands-based HVEASI Holding, with the sale expected to be completed by the end of May, Nidec said in a release.

Nidec is adding the Italian company to its business in a bid to expand its presence in the market for midsize and large motors, it said.

The Japanese firm did not disclose the value of the deal, but the Nikkei business daily reported it will pay an estimated 30-40 billion yen ($370-493 million) for the acquisition. ($1 = 80.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)