MILAN Oct 30 Italy's Ansaldo STS has confirmed its 2014 targets on Thursday after reporting a rise in its nine-month profits and sales.

In a statement, the rail technology company said earnings before interest and tax rose 3.9 percent to 80.7 million euros ($102 million), while revenues increased 2.6 percent to 870.5 million euros.

Order intake rose 22.2 percent to 1.239 billion euros and net financial position was positive for 210.6 million euros, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7942 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)