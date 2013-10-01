MILAN Oct 2 The heads of Finmeccanica
and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti met on Tuesday at the
office of Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letto, a spokesman for
his office said on Tuesday, as speculation mounted that the
defense group is stepping up efforts to sell its power unit,
Ansaldo Energia.
Alessandro Pansa, who took over as chief executive of
state-controlled Finmeccanica earlier this year, has pledged to
sell assets to help reduce debt.
More than one year ago Finmeccanica, Italy's second-largest
employer, singled out Ansaldo Energia among the assets it wanted
to sell.
Two sources told Reuters last week that CDP, led by CEO
Giovanni Gorno Tempini, was close to making a bid for a stake in
the unit.
Finmeccanica is also talking to South Korea's Doosan Heavy
Industries about selling part of its stake, which is
45 percent owned by U.S. fund First Reserve.
"Things are accelerating ... The Finmeccanica board could be
convened this week to discuss the state of play on Ansaldo in
which Finmeccanica could keep a marginal stake," a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Finmeccanica declined to comment.
Trade unions said in a statement on Tuesday that they had
met Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato, who told them it made no
sense to sell Ansaldo Energia to foreign buyers.
Other sources close to the matter said the sides at the
meeting with the prime minister also discussed the stake
Finmeccanica owns in signaling group Ansaldo STS and
transport unit Ansaldo Breda.
On Sunday Letto said the government was interested in
helping to create an Italian transport pole.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; additional reporting by Alberto
