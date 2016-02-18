MILAN Feb 18 Italy's market watchdog Consob
said on Thursday it had extended a mandatory bid by Hitachi
on minority shareholders in Ansaldo STS to
March 4.
The bid was previously set to end on Friday.
The Japanese conglomerate launched a 9.5 euro per share
mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo's minority
shareholders in January after buying a 40 percent stake in the
train signalling company last year at the same price.
But earlier this month Consob forced Hitachi to raise its
bid to 9.899 euros per share, triggering a legal dispute
involving some minority investors.
In a separate statement on Friday, Hitachi said an Italian
court had ordered the suspension of the effects of Consob's
decision to increase the price for the mandatory offer until a
final decision by the court expected March 15.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)