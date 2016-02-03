(Adds details)

MILAN Feb 3 Italy's market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday Hitachi must raise its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS to 9.899 euros from 9.5 euros per share.

Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo's minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after buying 40 percent of Ansaldo STS from defence group Finmeccanica last year at the same price.

However, investment funds that are shareholders of Ansaldo STS had complained that the price paid by Hitachi to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another asset involved in the deal, asking Consob to request a higher bid price.

Consob also extended the offer period by two weeks to Feb. 19.

In a statement posted on its website, Consob said Hitachi and state-controlled Finmeccanica had colluded to keep the price of the offer for Ansaldo STS artificially low, by overvaluing loss-making rolling stock division AnsaldoBreda - which was also sold to the Japanese group as part of the deal.

Finmeccanica was not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for Hitachi said the company would issue a statement later.

Italy has a poor track record of treating small shareholders with critics saying regulators have lacked teeth and resources to offer proper protection from arcane governance rules.

Consob's decision on Ansaldo STS is seen by activist investors as a big test of whether things are changing under Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who is eager to attract foreign investments.

