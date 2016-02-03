(Adds details)
MILAN Feb 3 Italy's market watchdog Consob said
on Wednesday Hitachi must raise its offer to buy out minority
shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS
to 9.899 euros from 9.5 euros per share.
Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer
to buy out Ansaldo's minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after
buying 40 percent of Ansaldo STS from defence group Finmeccanica
last year at the same price.
However, investment funds that are shareholders of Ansaldo
STS had complained that the price paid by Hitachi to
Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another
asset involved in the deal, asking Consob to request a higher
bid price.
Consob also extended the offer period by two weeks to Feb.
19.
In a statement posted on its website, Consob said Hitachi
and state-controlled Finmeccanica had colluded to keep the price
of the offer for Ansaldo STS artificially low, by overvaluing
loss-making rolling stock division AnsaldoBreda - which was also
sold to the Japanese group as part of the deal.
Finmeccanica was not immediately available to comment. A
spokesman for Hitachi said the company would issue a statement
later.
Italy has a poor track record of treating small shareholders
with critics saying regulators have lacked teeth and resources
to offer proper protection from arcane governance rules.
Consob's decision on Ansaldo STS is seen by activist
investors as a big test of whether things are changing under
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who is eager to attract foreign
investments.
