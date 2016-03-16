MILAN/ROME, March 16 Italy's finance police searched the Genoa offices of rail signalling company Ansaldo STS as part of a probe over the acquisition by Hitachi of Finmeccanica's stake in the group, two investigative sources said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are looking into alleged collusion between the Japanese company and the Italian state-controlled defence group over the price of the sale of Finmeccanica's 40 percent stake. Hitachi has rejected any allegations of collusion saying the price was set in full compliance with laws.

Ansaldo STS declined to comment.

