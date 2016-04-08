(Refiles to change first name of Elliott owner in 4th para)

ROME, April 7 U.S investment fund Elliott said on Thursday it had asked an Italian court to raise the offer price of a past takeover bid on rail signalling company Ansaldo STS to 15 euros ($17.08) per share from 9.68 euros.

The request is the latest in a series of legal disputes over the acquisition of the Genoa-based company between majority stakeholder Hitachi, and hedge funds.

Hitachi, which now holds just under 51 per cent of the shares in Ansaldo STS, declined to comment.

Elliott, owned by investor Paul Singer, is the second biggest shareholder with an overall long position equal to over 29 per cent.

"Elliott is confident that the Italian regulators and judiciary will protect the rights of minority shareholders," a statement said. It was not immediately clear when the court would rule on the request.

Hitachi, a Japanese conglomerate, originally bought a 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS last year for 9.50 euros per share from Italian defence group Finmeccanica.

It then launched a mandatory public offer to buy out minority shareholders at the same price in January but the bid faced opposition from investment funds arguing the price should be as high as 15 euros per share.

Although Hitachi later raised its offer to 9.68 euros, the price fell short of shareholder demands and only 6.5 percent of Ansaldo STS's capital tendered their shares.

Italian prosecutors are looking into alleged collusion between the Hitachi and Finmeccanica over the price of the sale of the 40 per cent stake.

Hitachi has rejected any allegations of collusion saying the price was set in full compliance with regulations. Finmeccanica's chief executive said in March that Ansaldo STS's sale price was the best that could have been expected. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)